Photography Books from Focal Press

Sunday, October 04 2015 @ 06:59 AM EDT

Reviews



by Brady Wilks

Any outdoor and adventure book written by a sports photographer has got to have a lot of great insider information and this one does. There is of course all of the usual photography things that every photo book published has in them, but this one includes many other tips and useful information that the regular photographers usually don't even know about like what camera features are needed for shooting skiers and what ones you may never use that non-action photographers can't do without. Or how do you handle your camera and lens while hanging off the side of a cliff and trying to shoot another climber. (That's why I have long lenses) If you want to learn what is needed to be an outdoor action and adventure photographer this new book will teach you.

This soft cover book is about 8x10 inches with 300 pages and retails for US-$34.95. It is distributed by Focal Press at: www.focalpress.com.



Every day I see more and more photographers getting into alternative processes for their work, either to use it to create new work, or using it to present their existing work in a whole new way. Although most of the techniques covered in this book are old to very old, it won't really matter to most readers. I couldn't even count the different processes covered and would not want to try, but they range from ones I am very familiar with, such as Ambrotypes, to processes that are new to me, such as Solvent Transfers and Acrylic Gel Transfers. BUT, you do not have to set up a darkroom to do creative alternative processes because the book also covers how to do new things to your images digitally, even mimic some darkroom processes on the computer. Creating hand crafted images can give you a whole new world of creative possibilities you probably never even thought about doing. This book has step-by-step information on some of the processes, but not on all of the ones it talks about. You may have to do online research on some of the processes that interest you, but it will be well worth it.

This soft cover book is about 7x9 inches with 209 pages and retails for US-$39.95. It is distributed by Focal Press at: www.focalpress.com.