Photography Books from Amherst Media

Thursday, August 06 2015 @ 07:41 PM EDT

Gary Wagner takes you through the steps he used to crate the many top quality images he covers in each of the book?s 60 sections. Many sections are just informative, and others show before and after illustrations, and some also include the software tools and settings he used to get the finished images. The landscapes that the book covers range from shore to shore and the images are top quality because the printing of the book is top quality, so you will really see what can be done with B&W images when you know how. Excellent book to have for both information and inspiration to create super B&W landscapes. $34.95 - USA



Create breathtaking photographs working with light and weather

by Jeanine Leech

Here is a great new book for shooting dramatic landscapes in all kinds of lighting, which are all covered in the book, from almost none at all to clear sky, no shadow subjects. The author fully informs the reader about what to look for with each kind of lighting they may come across, and then how to deal with it. Before and after illustrations are also combined with the software imaging tools used, including some of their settings. The book deals with color photography only and the illustrations show just how dramatic those colors can become when you know how to use the light to your advantage. $27.95 - USA



Advanced Field Techniques for Tracking Elusive Animals and Capturing Magical Moments

by Joseph Classen

Wildlife photography requires more skill and patience than many of us have, and this wildlife photography book shows what you really need in detail. At some time in your life you may stumble across a wild animal close enough to take a fast grab shot of them, but they will usually be anything but top quality. For that you need to know and use the kind of information found in this book. Wildlife photography requires a specific set of tools and talents to make it work and Classen tells you what they all are. To give you an idea of just how detailed the book is, there is a page that even covers how to walk in the wild so as not to scare your pray. A wildlife photographers must have book. $34.95 - USA



About The Publisher

All three of these books are published by Amherst Media. Find these and other excellent titles on their website. Here are direct links to these books.