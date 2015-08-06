Follow Us
What's New
Stories  last 2 weeks Media Gallery  last 14 days
TPN Contributors

Random Image
sunbird chicks
Browse Album
Contest Sponsors

Who's Online
Error in PHP Block. Function, phpblock_gusstats, does not exist.

Photography Books from Amherst Media


Wildlife Photography  
Magic Light and the Dynamic Landscape  
Digital Black & White Landscape Photography

Digital Black & White Landscape Photography
Fine Art Techniques from Camera to Print
by Gary Wagner

 

Magic Light and the Dynamic Landscape
Create breathtaking photographs
working with light and weather
by Jeanine Leech

 

Wildlife Photography
Advanced,Field Techniques for Tracking
Elusive Animals and Capturing Magical Moments
by Joseph Classen

Digital Black & White Landscape Photography

Fine Art Techniques from Camera to Print
by Gary Wagner

Gary Wagner takes you through the steps he used to crate the many top quality images he covers in each of the book?s 60 sections. Many sections are just informative, and others show before and after illustrations, and some also include the software tools and settings he used to get the finished images. The landscapes that the book covers range from shore to shore and the images are top quality because the printing of the book is top quality, so you will really see what can be done with B&W images when you know how. Excellent book to have for both information and inspiration to create super B&W landscapes. $34.95 - USA


Digital Black & White Landscape Photography

 

Magic Light and the Dynamic Landscape

Create breathtaking photographs working with light and weather
by Jeanine Leech

Here is a great new book for shooting dramatic landscapes in all kinds of lighting, which are all covered in the book, from almost none at all to clear sky, no shadow subjects. The author fully informs the reader about what to look for with each kind of lighting they may come across, and then how to deal with it. Before and after illustrations are also combined with the software imaging tools used, including some of their settings. The book deals with color photography only and the illustrations show just how dramatic those colors can become when you know how to use the light to your advantage. $27.95 - USA


Magic Light and the Dynamic Landscape

 

Wildlife Photography

Advanced Field Techniques for Tracking Elusive Animals and Capturing Magical Moments
by Joseph Classen

Wildlife photography requires more skill and patience than many of us have, and this wildlife photography book shows what you really need in detail. At some time in your life you may stumble across a wild animal close enough to take a fast grab shot of them, but they will usually be anything but top quality. For that you need to know and use the kind of information found in this book. Wildlife photography requires a specific set of tools and talents to make it work and Classen tells you what they all are. To give you an idea of just how detailed the book is, there is a page that even covers how to walk in the wild so as not to scare your pray. A wildlife photographers must have book. $34.95 - USA


Wildlife Photography

 

About The Publisher

All three of these books are published by Amherst Media. Find these and other excellent titles on their website. Here are direct links to these books.

by Paul W. Faust

Paul W. Faust is a self-taught Fine Art Photographer, Writer, Digital Imaging, and Photo Stock Service professional. You can visit Paul's Fine Art Photography BLOG and see a small selection of his best images that he offers for sale at http://www.impressions-of-light.com.

Share It!

  • Photography Books from Amherst Media
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment