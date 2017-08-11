Peak Design Leash and Cuff Straps by

Peak Design offers really useful camera two straps to keep your cameras accessible and at the ready – the Leash Strap and Cuff Strap.



Peak Design also has a new camera carrying item out now. The Leash is light weight, strong, and almost small enough to fit in a watch pocket (almost). Some great features of this new item is that it comes with extra anchor clips so you can use more than one camera, or other added items, without having to keep switching the anchor from one to the other. There is also a camera bottom clip to use as the second attachment location. Most camera straps get attached on each side of the camera, but with a clip on the bottom you can have the camera angled down as ill. #3 shows. The anchors are tested to hold up to 200-lbs. The strap is very soft and comfortable, and has not one, but two quick adjustment loops to change its length from 32–to–57 inches.

Retail price is $34.95 – USD. Check it out at https://www.peakdesign.com/product/straps/leash



The new cuff wrist strap is another new item from Peak Design. It uses the same strong anchors that the Leash uses, also comes with an extra one, and with a strap made of the same strong soft, tightly woven material as the Leash. A cool new feature I've never seen before in any type strap is this one has a magnet inside so that when you are not using it, the wrist part can remain around your wrist and you then wrap the extra strap around it, and it stays in place by the magnet. Check out their video to see what I mean. You will like it. All parts of this item are made of the finest materials including the machined metal parts. Personally I do not use these type items a lot, but I do intend to keep this one in my bag because I know it will come in handy.

Retail price is $19.95 – USD. Check it out at https://www.peakdesign.com/cuff