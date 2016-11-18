The Peak Design “EveryDay Sling” Camera Bag by

Friday, November 18 2016

The sling bag as it is carried over the shoulder and across the back, or across the front to access the contents

At first I thought this bag was a bit too stiff, but after I put it over my shoulder I never noticed it, and I think the bit of stiffness adds to the protection of what is inside. My camera and three lenses made the bag a bit heavy, but again, once I had it on I never even noticed it. The first time I put it on I had the strap too tight and it dug into my neck, but that was just because I didn’t have it adjusted correctly. Once I pulled on the adjustment clip, which is also super fast and easy to use, it became more comfortable and fit like a glove. I didn’t even notice there was a strap over my shoulder and the bag fit perfectly across my back.



View of how the camera and lenses can be stored I should add a personal note here. I do not like shoulder bags that are carried over your shoulder and hang at your side. Ten minutes carrying my gear in one of those and my shoulder is killing me. Now I won’t even test and review them. 95% of the time I only use a waist pack, or small backpacks which are also a hassle to get anything out of because you have to take them off every time you want something. I have tried and tested a few other sling packs in the past, but I never used any of them for very long. This one however just might become one of my regular bags to carry and use in the field as it is that comfortable, easy to carry, and swinging it around front to get gear out is also easy and fast. The bag has one other neat feature in that when not in use it folds flat for storage, or packing inside another bag for travel.



Overall view of the bag which comes in two colors

The EveryDay Sling bag is an A+ in my book.

The retail price of the bag is $149.95 - and sometimes Peak Design has special offers, so check out their site. Order bag at, https://www.peakdesign.com/product/bags/everyday-sling