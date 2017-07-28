Products To Help You Carry Your Photo Gear by

This month I bring you some products that are sure to help make carrying your photography equipment more comfortable and make it more accessible at the ready.

Cotton has a new designed camera holster that is small, compact, and a lot less expensive than most of the ones on the market today because it does not come with the added expense of a belt. It is designed to strap right onto a backpack type shoulder strap. The camera then twist-locks right into the holster with a locking clip on the bottom of the camera (see ill #2) A safety strap gives added protection from accidentally dropping the camera. This holster is said to also be able to use on your pants belt, but I found a couple of problems with that idea. First, the belt loop is a 2-part Velcro, and Velcro can work loose and come apart with heavy use, which means the holster would fall off of your belt. Secondly, the strap is not long enough from waist level to be able to use the camera to shoot with. You would have to take the strap off of the camera, or off of the holster, and then you loose its safety factor. But, if all you want is a holster to use with a backpack, as shown in ill #1, this is probably the best one you will find on the market. I will be using it a lot for any backpack shoots, and the backpack does not have to be a photo one. Any hiking daypack will do just as well.

Retail price is $79 – USD. Check out the EV1 at https://www.cottoncarrier.com/products/ccs-strapshot



There are two new sizes of the PhotoCross bags, but both are about exactly the same except for the one will hold a bit more than the other. (which is how everything is made) - - - The bags are available in two sizes, the PhotoCross 13 holds an ungripped DSLR, two to four lenses, including the popular 70-200mm ƒ/2.8 focal length, plus some 13-inch laptops. - - - The PhotoCross 10 holds an ungripped DSLR, one to two lenses, and a 10-inch tablet, or can hold a mirrorless camera and three to five lenses, plus a 10-inch tablet. The fabric exterior is treated with a water-resistant coating, with YKK weather-resistant zippers. The sling bags come in Orange Ember and Carbon Grey.

Additional features include: 3-point harness for extra support and stabilization, Easy rotation for quick access to gear, Breathable 320G air-mesh back panel for cooling, Customizable interior dividers, Water bottle pocket, T-pulls, with easy gripping with gloves, and a Seam-sealed rain cover.

Retail price for the PhotoCross 10 is $114.99 & for the PhotoCross 13 is $129.99 – USD. Check them out at https://www.digitalphotopro.com/newswire/mindshift-gear-introduces-photocross-sling-bags/