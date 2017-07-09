Black & White Photography The Timeless Art of Monochrome by

I review a lot of photography books and more often than not I don't find a lot of difference between them. It is sort of like dozens of copies of the same old thing. Then that special one arrives at my door and I know I have another real keeper for my library. Black & White Photography by Michael Freeman is not going to be just another library book here because it is going to spend most of the time right near where I can get to it.



If B&W work is one of your main interests, as it is mine, you will want this new book. Freeman covers every area of B&W imaging, mostly digital, but also some film topics as well. He fully covers what you need to know, from how to see in B&W, to the many ways to handle it along the way to a top quality final print. Done with before and after illustrations, you see exactly what the author is talking about with each topic. Those areas include conversion from a color original, hue and tone adjustments, working with mid tones and different image contrasts, High & Low key, noise, and HDR in black & white. And Freeman does not leave out the artistic side of monochrome work either. Plus much more. Even if you do not now work in B&W, by the time you have gone through this book you will want to, because it is addictive.



This soft cover book is about 9x10 inches, with 192 pages, retails for US–$24.99 - - and is published by Ilex Press and distributed by Hachette Book Group in the US. Check out Ilex books at www.ilex.press.