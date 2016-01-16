Book Reviews - Black & White, Macro, Infrared by

Saturday, January 16 2016 @ 11:04 AM EST

Author's Note: All of my reviews are 100% my opinion, and for information only. They are in no way a promotion of presented products unless it is stated as such in the review.



All four of these books are soft cover books and are published by Amherst Media at www.AmherstMedia.com



Tiny Worlds

Tiny Worlds

Creative Macro Photography Skills

by - Charles Needle



I have always been interested in close-up/macro photography and have reviewed many books on the subject. Good, bad, and so-so. 90% of them are all alike, but I just came across one that is what could be called a "Stand-Out" piece. There is of course that section which they all have on the equipment needed to do macro photography, but the rest of the book covers what you might call, Specialty Macro work. Just looking at the cover will give you a good idea of what I mean. The book is full of info and ideas of new subjects to shoot up close as well as a lot of material on the subjects most people usually think of when they think macro. There is also a lot of illustrations showing how the author's images were set up and shot. This is one of those few books I recommend to buy because I know you will get a LOT of use out of it.

Retail $27.95 - US



Black & White Artistry

Black & White Artistry

The Creative Photographer's Guide to Interpreting Places and Space

by - Chuck Kimmerle

I love B&W images so I always take a second look at any new books on the subject. Black & White Artistry is another one that I am glad that I requested. It is packed full of before and after illustrations of how each image was made - most converted from color originals - as well as why they were done the way they were. It instructs on everything from how to interpret a scene to capture it best for B&W, to how to work with all kinds of other different subjects (you can't shoot an old railroad steam engine the same way you need to shoot snow). Many of the before and after images also show the photoshop tools used to convert the image and some of the text also lists the settings used with those tools. I learned a lot from this new book and I am sure others will also.

Retail $37.95 - US



Mastering Infrared Photography

Mastering Infrared Photography

Capture Invisible Light with a Digital Camera

by - Karen Dórame

Infrared photography is another one of my major photo interests and it is probably thee most difficult form of photography, because just about every variable that is involved in photography itself effects an infrared image. There are many books on the subject, but few really good ones. I have seen more than a few that were a total waste of the paper they were printed on. Not so with this new Infrared Photography book by Dorame. The illustrations inside are some of the best I have seen. I just wish the cover showed that fact better. Some of the book deals with IR portrait photography, but even most of that is in some landscape setting, so if you are just into landscapes - just ignore the people, or use that info for shooting IR images of family on trips. The book also covers other ways to use infrared images, such as by adding some Photoshop Plugin effects to them. The book is full of information you will need to make the best IR images possible. This is one IR book that I will be looking at for new ideas many times.

Retail $37.95 - US



Infrared Photography

Infrared Photography

Artistic Techniques for Brilliant Images

by - Laurie & Kyle Klein

This other new infrared photography book is very good for learning how infrared light works and why it works the way it does. It also covers many of the things you have to look out for when shooting IR, like lens flare. Sadly though I found it lacking in most other ways. Then there were the parts that had nothing to do with infrared at all. I'm still trying to figure out what telling a reader how to deal with a model has anything to do with IR, or a section on negative and positive space, or one on why they shot a tight-rope walker the way they did. The book is mostly WHY they shot something the way they did, and very little on HOW to shoot IR. The book seems to have lost the main subject (infrared) half way through the book. When it comes to telling how to work on an IR image there are only a few pages for that, and only two pages dealing with converting colors. I requested this book because of its title, (the artistic techniques part) but I did not get what I had expected from it.

Retail $37.95 - US