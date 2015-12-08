2015 Holiday Gift Guide

Another little item I never do without is my filter wrenchs. I learned the hard way many years ago not to put filters on a lens too loose. They work loose and fall off, but the down side of that is that if you put them on too tight you run the chance of them being too tight to get back off. The human hand was not made for turning thin filters off of a lens. These wrenches solve that problem because they can grab that edge enough to turn it off. This comes in a two piece set so I keep one at home and one in my car so that I will never be caught without one of them. They have saved me a whole lot of aggravation.

Order from - www.bhphotovideo.com - US - $5.95